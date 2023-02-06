Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Baton Rouge makers

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to think of what you’re going to get that special someone. Give back to artists and makers right here in Baton Rouge by shopping local for your lover. Here are a few picks for presents you can get without having to go too far from home.

Art from the heart

You can’t spell “heart” without “art.” From postcards and stickers to prints that are already matted and framed, you can find some locally made artwork that your love can display on their desks, walls, computers, water bottles and more.