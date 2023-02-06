Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Baton Rouge makers

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to think of what you’re going to get that special someone. Give back to artists and makers right here in Baton Rouge by shopping local for your lover. Here are a few picks for presents you can get without having to go too far from home.
Art from the heart
You can’t spell “heart” without “art.” From postcards and stickers to prints that are already matted and framed, you can find some locally made artwork that your love can display on their desks, walls, computers, water bottles and more.
1. “Pink Ladies” print by Made to Paint, $25. By Made by Made to Paint / From Local Supply
2. “Smokin’ Hot Quarterback” sticker, $2. Made by Made to Paint / From Local Supply
3. “I Heart Jambalaya” sticker, $4. Made by Krist Norsworthy
4. “See Ya Later, Alligator” art print, $15. Made by Krist Norsworthy
5. LSU Lakes print, $42. Made by Happy Eye Designs
Jewelry for him and her
Give a true token of your affection to your loved one by gifting a beautiful bronze, silver or gold piece from Mimosa Handcrafted. Shop necklaces with unique pendants, rings with stylish stones and Louisiana-inspired designs online or at the Mimosa Shoppe on South Eugene Street. Along with women’s jewelry, the brand also offers belt buckles, cufflinks and pins for your beau.
6. Philodendron Earrings in brass, $69
7. Shimmering Sun Earrings in brass, $69
8. Tie/Lapel Pins in brass, $45 each
Made by Mimosa Handcrafted
How sweet it is
Valentine’s Day is definitely the sweetest holiday of them all. Sugary snacks and delicious drinks from local businesses will show up any mass-made chocolate or chalky conversation heart.
9. Posh Pop Gourmet Popcorn, $18. From Local Supply
10. Be My Valentine Tea 1-ounce bag, $4.25. From SoGo Tea Co.
11. King Tremaine Three-piece Original Praline, $5. From Local Supply