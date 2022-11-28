Seven local stores with unique Christmas ornaments that are sure to spruce up your tree

Thanksgiving is over, which means it’s time to trim the tree and get ready for the next major holiday. Boutiques and decor stores have been stocking up with less traditional, novelty ornaments that will spark a conversation at your next holiday shindig.

In a menagerie of materials, from blown glass to wood cutouts, these ornaments depict everything from hot glue guns to Britney Spears. We scoured Instagram pages and websites to find the funniest and most unique ornaments that are sure to make a statement in your holiday decor.

Check out these local stores with novelty ornament selections to stock up just in time for December.

The Queen Bee

If you’re searching for ornaments of iconic ladies, look no farther than The Queen Bee on Corporate Boulevard. Here you’ll find plenty of pieces to deck your halls along with ornaments that will add some extra personality to your tree—from Queen Elizabeth to Moira Rose. Stop by this decor shop to find fun baubles in the shape of Botox syringes or mini Louis Vuitton bags.

Baubles by Bella Bella

This fun, colorful store has everything you need for funky holiday decor including an entire wall of blown glass ornaments offered in various shapes, like frosted donuts and pink poodles. Like the shop’s name, you’ll find plenty of unique baubles to dress up any holiday display.

The Keeping Room

Whether you’re looking for stationery or greeting cards, The Keeping Room has you covered. The paper and decor shop always has great holiday displays, and it pulls out all the stops for Christmas. Here, you’ll find ornaments that look like bee hives, honeycombs, cocktails, multicolored mushrooms and more.

Wanderlust by Abby

Wanderlust by Abby’s tree decorations are anything but boring. Adorn your tree with mini champagne bottles or scatter a few glass balloon animal ornaments through the branches for a surprise. Whatever ornaments you choose, you’re sure to have a tree full of fun for the holiday season.

Local Supply

Just like this store’s name implies, Local Supply is bringing the local flair to holiday decorations this year. The shop is stocked with tiny crab trap and flamingo and other locally-themed ornaments perfect for any Louisianan tree.

The Foyer

Bring the party this Christmas by decking your tree with glitzy Santas and martini glasses. You can find these snazzy ornaments and more at The Foyer located on Perkins Road. If you’re looking for more traditional tree hangers that have an extra umph, check out the shop’s painted and collaged baubles made by local artists or its selection of ceramic ornaments that depict popular Baton Rouge spots like Louie’s Cafe and Fred’s Bar.

Counterspace

Counterspace is known for having all the delicious treats, but did you know they have a few yummy items for your tree as well? In true bakery fashion, you’ll find ornaments shaped like sticks of butter, slices of bacon, cinnamon rolls and other food-related items. The best part is, these items don’t have an expiration date, so you can use them year after year.