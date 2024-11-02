×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Trendy shades of Bordeaux are lining the racks of Baton Rouge boutiques

  • By Jennifer Tormo Alvarez

Syrah, port, Bourdeaux—no, this isn’t a wine menu.

Fashion magazines and TikTok style pundits alike have declared Burgundy the “it” color for fall—and Baton Rouge boutiques are stocking up on deep shades of it.

Here’s a taste.

Images courtesy the boutiques

SHOP ONLINE

ariaonline.com

augustbatonrouge.com

editlbp.com

rodeoboutique.com

shoplukka.com

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


Latest Stories