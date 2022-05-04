Tiggy&Teddy’s accessories utilize refurbished pieces to make a one-of-a-kind statement

Today, she makes jewelry and accessories from her Mid City home office, selling her items at Baton Rouge pop-up events, online and at Time Warp Boutique—where, while working at the shop in high school and college as a sales associate, her love for vintage and repurposed items was first born.

Each Tiggy&Teddy piece has its own unique look. Stockwell aims to create something upscale with a hint of fun. Her Instagram showcases bolo ties made with chains and pendants, mismatched geometric earrings and bracelets adorned with colorful alphabet beads.

The construction process varies per piece, taking anywhere from two hours to two days to complete, which she balances with her full-time job as a talented theater teacher at Woodlawn High School. And the sourcing takes time, too. Stockwell scours estate sales and thrift stores—even sometimes a friend or family’s closet—for accessories she can dissemble and give a second life to.

“(I look for) anything that pops out at me as being unique, different, but also hip on trends,” she says.

In the early days of the company, Stockwell repurposed every part of a piece, even down to the jump ring. But now, as she says her business’ visibility and demand have grown, she’ll mix in new hardware to complete items.

Tiggy&Teddy’s designs add a pop of charm to any outfit. Stockwell’s personal style is neutral and classic, allowing her accessories to start the conversation.

“When I get dressed up for an event, I love wearing my statement pieces,” Stockwell says. “My everyday wear is a bit more basic, and a lot of my new Tiggy&Teddy pieces lend themselves to that, like lapel pins and sliding lariat necklaces.”

Stockwell’s favorite part of Tiggy&Teddy has been the creative process. Seeing customers drawn to her pieces is an added bonus. Along with her own designs, she will create custom pieces for clients looking for something specific.

“Everybody’s been so pleased so far, which is really nice,” Stockwell adds.

To shop, visit tiggyandteddy.com or find her on Instagram at @tiggy.and.teddy.

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.