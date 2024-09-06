New Orleans luxury sunglasses and eyewear company Krewe is bringing its tiny house shop back to Perkins Rowe.

According to Krewe’s LinkedIn, the company is hiring part-time sales specialists and has closed the application for a store leader.

Krewe opened a tiny house storefront at Perkins Rowe during the holiday season in 2021 and returned earlier this year for a three-day sample sale in February.

The brand was started in 2013 by Stirling Barrett who invested his savings to make the first batch of Krewe frames, which he sold from a mobile cart attached to his bike at festivals around New Orleans. He opened his first concept store the following year and has since expanded to 18 shops across the nation including two in New Orleans—one in the French Quarter and one in the lower Garden District.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 5 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.