This hidden gem retailer offers everything for hosting, from plates to potted plants

Just a short drive outside of Baton Rouge is Parish Home & Farm in New Roads, a locally owned and operated hidden gem of a store, which carries everything from hardware, hunting and fishing items and plants to home décor, seasonal finds and entertaining pieces galore.

Rebecca Wartelle and her sister-in-law, Charla Scott, bought the store in 2018, relocating a separate garden center to the Parish Home & Farm location and combining the two to offer both interior and exterior inventory in one place. “We are a fourth-generation-owned business,” Wartelle explains. “My grandfather opened his first lumber and hardware store in the 1970s, and our family has expanded that to five stores over the past 55 years.”

The duo behind Parish Home & Farm knew they wanted to do things differently, though, starting by adding a feminine touch to the inventory. “At first, we just had a small section of home accessories,” Wartelle says. “And it really grew from there to become what it is today.” The interiors and gift offerings include an expansive collection of ribbon, candles, vases, tabletop décor and much more.

“We are always bringing in new lines with a wide range of prices. And we really like to go all out for the different seasons,” Wartelle says.

Event designer Angela DiVincenti Babin stumbled upon the store, as is so common nowadays, through social media. “They posted green and white chinoiserie vases, which I really couldn’t find anywhere else at the time,” Babin says. “The pieces they carry aren’t things that everyone will have.”

Babin has been a returning customer ever since, due largely to the assortment of both interior and exterior items paired with the store’s customer service.

“We like to say that we have something for everyone,” Wartelle says. “Men and women can come in together. We have a lot of spouses or couples who come in and enjoy shopping together. Everyone has something to look at.”