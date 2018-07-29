Tailgating style ideas for Southern University football season

There truly is an art to the perfect game-day outfit. On a day when you know you’ll take a thousand selfies, it’s important to look good. On the flip side, you’ll be outdoors in the hot, hot heat for hours, so being casual and comfortable is non-negotiable. The perfect medium: denim and a colorful shirt—dressed up with interesting accessories and, of course, a clear bag.
—Styled by Elle Marie
FOR HER
Hot & Delicious striped off-the-shoulder cuffed-sleeve top, $34
Jealous Tomato pleated denim shorts, $36
Shades, $10
Angello Collection clear circle clutch, $24
All from London’s Fashion Boutique
Tassel earrings, $8
From Taylord Creations
Harlowe Hearts Southern University Jags T-shirt, $25
From Harlowe Hearts Custom Designs
Wax Denim distressed shorts, $36
Clear crossbody bag, $21
All from London’s Fashion Boutique
Cape Robbin snake print lace-up sneakers, $40
Shades, $15
From Calienté Shoes and Accessories
Yellow earrings and bracelet set, $15
From Taylord Creations
FOR HIM
From left to right:
• Graduate raglan T-shirt, $32
• Collegiate tank, $20
• College Prep ringer T-shirt, $32
• Limited-edition Alumni tie-dye T-shirt, $43
All from Jeanisis Lifestyle
This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
