Tailgating style ideas for Southern University football season

There truly is an art to the perfect game-day outfit. On a day when you know you’ll take a thousand selfies, it’s important to look good. On the flip side, you’ll be outdoors in the hot, hot heat for hours, so being casual and comfortable is non-negotiable. The perfect medium: denim and a colorful shirt—dressed up with interesting accessories and, of course, a clear bag.

—Styled by Elle Marie

FOR HER

Hot & Delicious striped off-the-shoulder cuffed-sleeve top, $34

Jealous Tomato pleated denim shorts, $36

Shades, $10

Angello Collection clear circle clutch, $24

All from London’s Fashion Boutique

Tassel earrings, $8

From Taylord Creations

Harlowe Hearts Southern University Jags T-shirt, $25

From Harlowe Hearts Custom Designs

Wax Denim distressed shorts, $36

Clear crossbody bag, $21

All from London’s Fashion Boutique

Cape Robbin snake print lace-up sneakers, $40

Shades, $15

From Calienté Shoes and Accessories

Yellow earrings and bracelet set, $15

From Taylord Creations

FOR HIM

From left to right:

• Graduate raglan T-shirt, $32

• Collegiate tank, $20

• College Prep ringer T-shirt, $32

• Limited-edition Alumni tie-dye T-shirt, $43

All from Jeanisis Lifestyle

This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.