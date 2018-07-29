Stylish and sensible flats for your game-day look

There are some perks to heels or wedges on game day—you look killer, you elevate (literally) any outfit, and you get to keep your feet high above the tailgate mess. But they’re not for everyone.

For some of us, whether we’re team LSU or SU, game-day footwear is about what we can comfortably stand in for as long as possible. We’ll throw on our old Nikes before we’ll stroll into the stadium in anything that has us walking on our toes all day.

Comfort doesn’t have to mean your old sneaks, though. Local boutiques are flush with flats and platforms both stylish and functional, to keep your feet happy from tailgate to the final rendition of the alma mater. Here’s where to find a few.

Hover over this image to see where you can cop these kicks:

This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.