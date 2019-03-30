Stylish rain gear for those dreary spring days

Enough with waiting for May flowers. While April might get a bad rap for its rainy days, that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be gloomy. Embrace this month’s gray mornings by donning vivid colors and sleek accessories—after all, these are the days that just might need them most.

TWO WAYS TO WEAR IT:

Metallic raincoat

Nikki Jones raincoat, $154. From Love Boutique

LOOK 1

BuDhaGirl black “All Weather” waterproof bangles, $110 each

From Head Over Heels

Piperfields red parasol, $24

From Piperfields

Pierre Dumas red rain boot, $24

From Blink Boutique

LOOK 2

Sam Edelman “Tinsley” matte black rain boot, $55

From Head Over Heels

Rainstoppers color-changing umbrellas, $22 each

From The Lemon Tree Gifts and Paper

This article was originally published in the April 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.