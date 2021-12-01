Stocking stuffer ideas for men from Baton Rouge boutiques

Among the rows of sport coats and game-day tees at Carriages Fine Clothier, the glint of feathers might catch your eye. The Baton Rouge shop’s selection of Brackish bow ties pack a punch of color and texture that Southern holiday style calls for. The ties are handmade in Charleston, South Carolina, with all-natural and sustainably sourced feathers, and each tie is one-of-a-kind. Every tie is packaged in its own wooden box, perfectly ready for a holiday gift—hint, hint.
ICYMI, men’s jewelry is having a renaissance. You can thank stylish celebs like Harry Styles and Pharrell Williams—seen rocking everything from layered chokers to pearly Chanel brooches—for the inspo. Here, bullets on wrapped cord are the right mix of rugged and shiny metallic.
Travel sets
All that post-pandemic travel you’ve probably booked somehow looks even better with a leather case for toting your razor and nail clipper.
Louisiana-inspired socks
From afar, these look like simple, colorful socks. Look closer, though, for a Louisiana surprise. Each set is patterned with imagery of crawfish, pelicans, the St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans Saints football or Garden District flowers.
This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 225 magazine.