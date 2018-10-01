Statement earrings are back with a bang

Put away your statement necklaces. While a few years ago the style world was all about pairing blingy necklaces with graphic tees, those days are gone—at least for the moment. Now, it’s all about face-framing, rainbow-hued earrings. The more dangly and bold, the better. Seriously, don’t be afraid to rock baubles half the size of your face. You know what they say—go big, or go home.

This article was originally published in the October 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.