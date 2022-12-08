Where to shop local arts markets for holiday gifts this season

There’s no gift quite as special or one-of-a-kind as art. Whether you’re looking for a Baton Rouge-themed art print for framing, a custom piece of jewelry, a handcrafted ceramic mug, or a really cool tee, there are lots of markets around town to find the goods.

Here are a few to shop before Christmas.

Did we miss a market? Tell us at [email protected].

Baton Rouge Arts Market, now to Dec. 17

Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Red Stick Farmers Market at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge

The Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council’s monthly market ramps up for the holidays, with artist wares available for shopping downtown every Saturday leading up to Christmas. More than 60 vendors present an array of pottery, jewelry, woodwork, textiles and much more.

Local Pop-Up, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Electric Depot, 1509 Government St.

Local Pop-Up has been busy slinging artisan gifts since Small Business Saturday, and it’s providing two more chances to shop. Spend your Saturday browsing, or head online to its parent company Local Supply for some unique finds.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gallery 46 / Mid-City Artisans, 515 Mouton St., Suite 202

Support aspiring young makers by shopping handmade art and gifts made by children ages 6 to 17. Some of the artists even donate part or all of sales to charity. Kids are also welcome to make their own crafts at the event for a $5 fee.

MidCity Makers Market, Dec. 17

5-9 p.m.

Circa 1857, 1857 Government St.

It’ll be a magical Saturday night in Mid City, when 70-plus makers join Santa for a night of holiday shopping, live music and fun. Meet some of the makers here.