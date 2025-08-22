Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Serving Style: Get inspiration with these tennis-themed items

By
Sally Grace Cagle
-

Game. Set. Match! As the US Open officially kicks off, we’re bringing all the inspiration for the weeks ahead.

Whether you are a tennis pro or simply appreciate the aesthetic, the items below will keep you serving stylish looks, books and even scents, on and off the court. Take your tennis game to the next level with the local athletic items, and find on-theme gifts for the tennis fanatic in your life.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Aug. 20. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.
Sally Grace Cagle
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company