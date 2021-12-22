The secret to an amazing smelling house, sponsored by EJ & Co.

Sponsored by:

What’s the secret behind a house that smells amazing? One obvious step is cleaning carpets and upholstery. Another is to consider on a cool day (we haven’t had many), opening the window to bring in fresh air. And keep in mind that strong scents are not always the best when having guests over, so choose a scent that is subtle like the Welcome Home candle from EJ & Co. This candle’s fragrance balances the notes of fruit and spice with a blend of fallen leaves, patchouli and sweet apples. The scent is perfect for entertaining during the holidays or settling in for a comfortable night at home. It’s a great gift idea too. Click here to shop.