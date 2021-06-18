A retail park with vintage trailers planned for Mid City

First Mid City got Millennial Park, an outdoor food court made up of shipping containers, and now the area is set to be home to Urban Traders, a retail center consisting of vintage trailers rounded up cowboy style near Curbside Burgers.

Developer Melanie Way was inspired to create Urban Traders, located at 4316 Government St., as a way to give Baton Rouge creatives a place to run their businesses and draw in customers.

The lot will feature six trailers owned by Way, which she will rent out to each of the retailers. Two of the trailers have been pre-leased, one by Red Stick Edit, a gift shop sourcing from local artisans, and another by Coffee Star/Snow, a coffee and snowball shop. Both are owned by Way.