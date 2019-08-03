Purple and gold isn’t just for LSU game days

Why do we wear purple and gold each fall?
It’s about more than blending in with our friends at the tailgate. We wear purple because it embodies our passionate, spirited Louisiana culture. We don gold as a reminder to strive for greatness—not just in academics and athletics, but in everything we do in life.
When we say we bleed purple and gold, we mean it. We think not just of LSU football, but of Mike VII’s golden fur. We think of the shiny purple and gold beads we share with strangers during parade season. We think of the confidence and community we feel just by putting on a school T-shirt. And when we see someone else wearing our colors, we know we’ve just met a new friend.
Thinking about it that way makes us want to wear these colors all year long—for work and for play.
Because school spirit lasts beyond the pep rally, beyond graduation and long beyond game day. Forever LSU.
Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Raegan Labat
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Shelby Harriman
Models: Emily McManus and Lane Primeaux
Location: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Props: The Pink Elephant Antiques and Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques
On her:
Alexis “Joya” strapless gold lamé
pleated dress, $783
Birds of Paradis high-neck top, $209
From Eros
Golden Goose metallic sneakers, $600
Embellished headband, $50
From Aria
Starburst rhinestone earrings, $21
From Yipsy
GiGi New York cuff, $130
From Head Over Heels
On him:
Stenströms button-down shirt, $198
Brax pants, $198
From Carriages Fine Clothier
New Republic gray boots
Sunglasses
Model’s own
Alexis “Edana” blazer, $495
Alexis “Tarik” pants, $425
Alexis summer bustier, $297
From Eros
Rachel Zoe white pumps, $268
From Aria
Mignonne Gavigan earrings, $375
From Head Over Heels
On her:
Koch “Willow” top, $440
Koch “Georgia” skirt, $250
Veronica Beard belt, $250
House of MuaMua “Sicilianna” milk carton-inspired bag, $425
From Aria
Sam Edelman white mules, $130
From Head Over Heels
Drop earrings
Stylist’s own
On him:
Eton collared shirt in white, $225
Vineyard Vines yellow shorts, $75
From Carriages Fine Clothier
Sunglasses
Model’s own
Dodo Bar Or “Noya Brigitte” dress, $770
From Aria
Animal-print scrunchie, $10
From Yipsy
Earrings
Stylist’s own
See more photos from this style shoot in our gallery below:
This article was originally published in the August 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
