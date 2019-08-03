Purple and gold isn’t just for LSU game days

Why do we wear purple and gold each fall?

It’s about more than blending in with our friends at the tailgate. We wear purple because it embodies our passionate, spirited Louisiana culture. We don gold as a reminder to strive for greatness—not just in academics and athletics, but in everything we do in life.

When we say we bleed purple and gold, we mean it. We think not just of LSU football, but of Mike VII’s golden fur. We think of the shiny purple and gold beads we share with strangers during parade season. We think of the confidence and community we feel just by putting on a school T-shirt. And when we see someone else wearing our colors, we know we’ve just met a new friend.

Thinking about it that way makes us want to wear these colors all year long—for work and for play.

Because school spirit lasts beyond the pep rally, beyond graduation and long beyond game day. Forever LSU.

Styling: Elle Marie

Photography: Raegan Labat

Hair: CeKeisha Williams

Makeup: Shelby Harriman

Models: Emily McManus and Lane Primeaux

Location: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Props: The Pink Elephant Antiques and Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques

See more photos from this style shoot in our gallery below:

This article was originally published in the August 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.