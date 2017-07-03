Prints charming

Summer is the time to get loud. Splash into the pool with a cannonball, turn up the volume on your backyard stereo, and amp up the noise in your wardrobe. Mixing prints has been trendy in the fashion world for a few years, but it’s just as bold and beautiful in real life as it is on the runways. So when you wake up tomorrow, mix two things that you never would’ve thought to put together: florals with stripes, tropical prints with lace and geometric patterns with graphic designs. Because sometimes mismatching is a good thing.
Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Shelby Mumphrey
Model: Rinnie Xiao
Shot on location: Atomic Pop Shop, Twine, Pink Elephant Antiques and Perusa Yoga
Nessa striped top, $68
Signature 8 embroidered floral mini skirt, $63
From Rodéo Boutique
Earrings, $10
Layered necklace, $12
Bracelets, $14
From Blu Spero
Shoes
Stylist’s own
SanJ lace top, $34
From London’s Fashion Boutique
Umgee USA skirt, $42
From Blu Spero
Marc Fisher shoes
Model’s own
Earrings
Stylist’s own
Honey Punch white tank, $28
Chloe wedges, $32
White bead bracelets, $12
Teal bead bracelets, $18
Tassel earrings, $24
From Blu Spero
Harem pants, $36
From London’s Fashion Boutique
Jules Kae small leather backpack, $220
From Rodéo Boutique
Black and white bracelet and rings
Stylist’s own
Decostyle navy floral-print three-tiered maxi skirt (worn here as a dress), $42
From London’s Fashion Boutique
Kaanas Tatacoa sneakers, $119
From Rodéo Boutique
Bracelets, $14
From Blu Spero
Choker and rings
Stylist’s own
See more from this month’s style shoot in the gallery below:
This article was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
