Prints charming

Summer is the time to get loud. Splash into the pool with a cannonball, turn up the volume on your backyard stereo, and amp up the noise in your wardrobe. Mixing prints has been trendy in the fashion world for a few years, but it’s just as bold and beautiful in real life as it is on the runways. So when you wake up tomorrow, mix two things that you never would’ve thought to put together: florals with stripes, tropical prints with lace and geometric patterns with graphic designs. Because sometimes mismatching is a good thing.

Styling: Elle Marie

Photography: Jordan Hefler

Hair: CeKeisha Williams

Makeup: Shelby Mumphrey

Model: Rinnie Xiao

Shot on location: Atomic Pop Shop, Twine, Pink Elephant Antiques and Perusa Yoga

Nessa striped top, $68

Signature 8 embroidered floral mini skirt, $63

From Rodéo Boutique

Earrings, $10

Layered necklace, $12

Bracelets, $14

From Blu Spero

Shoes

Stylist’s own

SanJ lace top, $34

From London’s Fashion Boutique

Umgee USA skirt, $42

From Blu Spero

Marc Fisher shoes

Model’s own

Earrings

Stylist’s own

Honey Punch white tank, $28

Chloe wedges, $32

White bead bracelets, $12

Teal bead bracelets, $18

Tassel earrings, $24

From Blu Spero

Harem pants, $36

From London’s Fashion Boutique

Jules Kae small leather backpack, $220

From Rodéo Boutique

Black and white bracelet and rings

Stylist’s own

Decostyle navy floral-print three-tiered maxi skirt (worn here as a dress), $42

From London’s Fashion Boutique

Kaanas Tatacoa sneakers, $119

From Rodéo Boutique

Bracelets, $14

From Blu Spero

Choker and rings

Stylist’s own

This article was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.