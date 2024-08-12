The ‘Power of a Penny,’ sponsored by Entergy Solutions

Unlock significant savings on home energy costs with Entergy Solutions’ “Power of a Penny” promotion. For a limited time, you can get select smart thermostats for just $0.01, with shipping and taxes included.

These advanced thermostats help control your home’s temperature more efficiently, cutting down on your energy bill. To take advantage of this deal, visit entergysolutionsla-marketplace.com/on-sale/, choose your thermostat, add it to your cart and apply the code “EntergyAugustShipping” at checkout for free shipping. This offer is available from August 1 to September 2 while supplies last. Don’t miss out on this chance to save on energy costs and improve your home’s efficiency.

