Despite some rain and a cold front, Baton Rouge wrapped up a full slate of festivals this past weekend.

Among other events, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival brought three days of live entertainment to downtown, while The Flower Fest made a splash with aquatic-themed displays at Electric Depot and Red Stick Social.

225 photographer Ariana Allison roamed both fests to capture locals enjoying the fun. Here’s a peek.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

The Flower Fest