Outfits to get you through all that in-between fall weather

It’s time to break out the hats and boots. Or is it?
We’re officially in that time of the year where, well, nothing is official when it comes to the weather. Some days may get chilly enough for a sweater and scarf. But let’s face it—others are going to be downright hot.
That’s OK, though. In fact, let’s embrace it. Not everyone in the country can get away with wearing off-the-shoulder sweaters or thin satin dresses right now. And as we crawl toward the cold season, our wardrobes will change at the same pace as the fall colors. The leaves will slowly fade from green to a crepey brown until one day, they finally fall. And just like that, we’ll be bundling up for another winter.
Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Jessica Jae Clark
Model: Brittney Fusilier
Location: Corn Maze at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Sketchbook satin dress, $58
From Frock Candy
Olivaceous off-the-shoulder sweater, $46
From Blu Spero
Iridescent earrings, $12
Shine Like a Diamond purse, $20
From Be Obsessed Kollection
Boots and peplum belt
Stylist’s own
Sketchbook satin purple dress, $58
From Frock Candy
Pistola leather jacket, $168
42 Gold “Kolby” snake-print boots, $178
From Hemline
Beaded statement necklace, $25
Purple snake-print purse, $22
From Be Obsessed Kollection
Olivaceous one-shoulder bodysuit, $42
Olivaceous spaghetti-strap leopard-print dress, $54
Re:named printed skirt, $48
Something Special hat, $28
From Blu Spero
Qupid snake-print ankle-booties in stone, $38
From Frock Candy
Oval gold earrings, $12
Ivory snake-print purse, $22
From Be Obsessed Kollection
Fishnet stockings
Stylist’s own
See more photos from this style shoot in our gallery below:
This article was originally published in the November 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
