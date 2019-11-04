Outfits to get you through all that in-between fall weather

It’s time to break out the hats and boots. Or is it?

We’re officially in that time of the year where, well, nothing is official when it comes to the weather. Some days may get chilly enough for a sweater and scarf. But let’s face it—others are going to be downright hot.

That’s OK, though. In fact, let’s embrace it. Not everyone in the country can get away with wearing off-the-shoulder sweaters or thin satin dresses right now. And as we crawl toward the cold season, our wardrobes will change at the same pace as the fall colors. The leaves will slowly fade from green to a crepey brown until one day, they finally fall. And just like that, we’ll be bundling up for another winter.

Styling: Elle Marie

Photography: Jordan Hefler

Hair: CeKeisha Williams

Makeup: Jessica Jae Clark

Model: Brittney Fusilier

Location: Corn Maze at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

This article was originally published in the November 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.