Outfit ideas to rock during pregnancy

Baton Rouge has great maternity clothing shops, and chances are your favorite department store has a well-stocked maternity section, too. It’s just as much fun though to, well, think outside the bump. This month, we took along two local expectant mothers on a shopping challenge to find clothing that’s both stylish and baby bump-appropriate at Baton Rouge boutiques that don’t specialize in maternity wear. It’s not as tough a feat as it sounds. Though it took us a few hours in dressing rooms, we found a look for every occasion. Turn the page for more.

Styling: Elle Marie

Photography: Jordan Hefler

Hair: CeKeisha Williams

Makeup: Katrina Liza

Models: Laney King and Marsha Bryant

Location: Frock Candy and Hemline

FOR A FORMAL EVENT OR PARTY

Twisted off-the-shoulder dress, $345

Native Gem earrings, $295

Marlyn Schiff silver bracelet, $25

Native Gem ring, $125

Schutz bronze heels, $180

From Hemline

FOR A CASUAL WORK DAY

Ribbed bubble-sleeve top, $39

Flowy suede skirt, $44

Qupid rose-gold loafers, $22

Crystal necklace, $22

Crystal studs, $10

From Frock Candy

FOR LUNCH AND MOVIES

Listicle ribbed off-the-shoulder sweater, $58

Dayna pearl-studded booties, $44

Wrapped ball earrings, $14

Round faux crocodile crossbody, $32

From Frock Candy

Old Navy jeans

Model’s own

FOR A NIGHT OUT WITH THE GIRLS

Free People flower kimono, $148

Rixen earrings, $48

Rixen necklace, $154

Matisse leopard-print booties, $205

From Hemline

Old Navy tights and cami

Model’s own

FOR A DAY OF ERRANDS

On left

Black V-neck bodysuit, $60

Joe’s “The Charlie” distressed denim, $210

Rixen fleur de lis necklace, $78

Rixen cross necklace, $40

Native Gem ring, $125

Silver bracelets, $25

Star clutch, $90

Schutz bronze heels, $180

From Hemline

On right

Free People “Don’t Know” kimono, $98

Rixen earrings, $48

Rixen necklace, $154

Matisse leopard-print booties, $205

From Hemline

Old Navy jeans and cami

Model’s own

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.