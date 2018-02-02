×

Outfit ideas to rock during pregnancy

Baton Rouge has great maternity clothing shops, and chances are your favorite department store has a well-stocked maternity section, too. It’s just as much fun though to, well, think outside the bump. This month, we took along two local expectant mothers on a shopping challenge to find clothing that’s both stylish and baby bump-appropriate at Baton Rouge boutiques that don’t specialize in maternity wear. It’s not as tough a feat as it sounds. Though it took us a few hours in dressing rooms, we found a look for every occasion. Turn the page for more.

Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Katrina Liza
Models: Laney King and Marsha Bryant
Location: Frock Candy and Hemline

FOR A FORMAL EVENT OR PARTY

Twisted off-the-shoulder dress, $345
Native Gem earrings, $295
Marlyn Schiff silver bracelet, $25
Native Gem ring, $125
Schutz bronze heels, $180
From Hemline

FOR A CASUAL WORK DAY

Ribbed bubble-sleeve top, $39
Flowy suede skirt, $44
Qupid rose-gold loafers, $22
Crystal necklace, $22
Crystal studs, $10
From Frock Candy

FOR LUNCH AND MOVIES

Listicle ribbed off-the-shoulder sweater, $58
Dayna pearl-studded booties, $44
Wrapped ball earrings, $14
Round faux crocodile crossbody, $32
From Frock Candy

Old Navy jeans
Model’s own

FOR A NIGHT OUT WITH THE GIRLS

Free People flower kimono, $148
Rixen earrings, $48
Rixen necklace, $154
Matisse leopard-print booties, $205
From Hemline

Old Navy tights and cami
Model’s own

FOR A DAY OF ERRANDS

On left
Black V-neck bodysuit, $60
Joe’s “The Charlie” distressed denim, $210
Rixen fleur de lis necklace, $78
Rixen cross necklace, $40
Native Gem ring, $125
Silver bracelets, $25
Star clutch, $90
Schutz bronze heels, $180
From Hemline

On right
Free People “Don’t Know” kimono, $98
Rixen earrings, $48
Rixen necklace, $154
Matisse leopard-print booties, $205
From Hemline

Old Navy jeans and cami
Model’s own

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

