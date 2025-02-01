When it opened 20 years ago, Towne Center at Cedar Lodge changed Baton Rouge’s retail landscape

Keller’s Creekstone Companies bought 48 acres along the eastern edge of Phil Witter’s Jefferson Highway property in 2003 and started construction. The name of the lifestyle development—Towne Center at Cedar Lodge—is a tip of the hat to Cedar Lodge Plantation, the former name of the grounds.

Specialty foods supermarket Whole Foods opened its doors to anchor the center in November of 2005, while other iconic national brands such as Nike, Ulta Beauty, White House Black Market and a variety of chain and local restaurants would ultimately round out the tenant mix.

Patrons can also shop from a collection of Louisiana retailers like The Queen Bee, The Tipsy Librarian and Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts.

One notable aspect of the center, Keller says, is that there is no back to the property—there’s open-air shopping on both sides, with stores stretching outward along Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard as well as toward the inner center of the development.

No longer Spanish moss-covered grounds for grazing horses, Towne Center has expanded over the years to feature banking and financial services offices, a business park and a hotel on the 30-acre property.

While ground broke more than 20 years ago on the project, the lifestyle development continues to grow.

This year, construction is set to begin on The Standard at Cedar Lodge, a 286-apartment community to be located behind the restaurants.

“We can have people who live in Towne Center,” Keller says, “and experience walking to the restaurants and retail—and have the full experience of the community.”

Towne Center, by the numbers

78

Number of businesses located in Towne Center

$110 million+

Tenant sales in 2023

9

Number of eateries shoppers can choose from, with Zea Rotisserie & Bar as the most recent opening

698,000

Estimated number of people who visit Towne Center each year, accounting for 3.5 million visits

Sources: Commercial real estate firm JLL, Stephen Keller

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.