A new Zachary baby and maternity boutique offers more than shopping

In addition to its curated selection of goods, the shop aims to provide interactive experiences for families, including hands-on DIY classes through AR Workshop and silhouette portrait sessions with photographer Madeline Mefford.

“Baby + Bump is still really new, but we plan on doing a lot of events and activities this summer,” Herndon says.

Back in 2015, Herndon opened Maison Greig, her first store in Zachary. The flagship shop features gifts, home décor, accent furniture and more. But as she began expanding her products to include baby and maternity items, she got an idea for a second storefront location.

“I always knew I wanted to do more, and when the opportunity became available to have another space, we jumped on it,” Herndon says. “That’s when we decided to open Baby + Bump by Maison Greig.”

Herndon entered the retail world after transitioning out of the medical field. The former nurse missed her creative side. After years of moving from state to state supporting her husband’s military career, the couple returned to their hometown of Zachary and opened Maison Greig.

“One day I just woke up and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore,’” Herndon says. “I got a loan and went to the market and opened my first store, and spent the last seven years growing that.”

The early days of the pandemic forced Herndon to open an online storefront for Maison Greig. She only had one month to prepare the website before going live. “When 2020 hit, we had all of this free time, and it was kind of like we either open an online store or die,” she recalls.

And while the brand’s brick-and-mortar has of course since reopened, ShopMaisonGreig.com remains operational, too—and has even expanded to include items from Baby + Bump.

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.