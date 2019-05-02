Men’s shorts styles trending this spring

Fellas, there’s more to spring style than khakis or loose-fitted basketball shorts. Now brands are making everything for men from printed drawstring shorts to retro short-shorts. Soak up the sun in these cool pairs from local shops.
