Meet a few faces behind the plant pop-ups flourishing at local markets

With more than 13 years of experience working with florals, Dominique Rogers has learned the ins and outs of the biz. The licensed florist has worked for many shops and grocery stores. Now, she owns Fresh N Fancy and spends her days creating bouquets and arrangements for special occasions, weddings and more. With a cart and a trailer in the works, Fresh N Fancy is a mobile business that can be seen at pop-ups and events. But Rogers’ true passion is teaching others about the flowers she handles. She hopes to hold more classes in schools and nursing homes to bring happiness in the form of vibrant blooms and petals. Find her on Instagram at @freshnfancyllc.

Love Buds

What started as a quarantine project has bloomed into a business. Dustin Smith and his partner, Sydney Lombardo, offer fresh-cut bouquets grown from their garden in Mid City. Most of these love buds are field-grown, which ensures ever-changing, seasonal arrangements. Recently, Love Buds has expanded its selection to include other items like potted plants and herbs, hanging baskets and even hand-painted watercolor greeting cards. Catch this duo selling their floral creations at restaurants, coffee shops and pop-up markets around town. Find them on Instagram at @lovebudsbydustin.

Manda Planta

Amanda Carambat says she used to kill every plant she touched. After taking a few horticulture classes at LSU, she realized that proper plant care starts with education about a plant’s needs. After expanding her collection of leafy friends, Carambat started her Instagram to share tips and tricks about caring for plants. When her personal collection of house plants outgrew her space, she decided to sell some of them at a Local Pop-Up market. During her first event, she sold out all her plants and accessories. So, she decided to turn her love for plants into a small business. Now, along with selling plants, Manda Planta creates cork coasters and wooden labels, which you can find at Local Supply. In the future, Carambat hopes to participate in more markets and to continue Manda Planta’s goal of teaching and inspiring her customers. Find her on Instagram at @manda.planta.

A few other plant boutique owners

Mist & Mallow

Jaclyn Williams spends most of the hours of her days away from sunshine. As a molecular biologist, most of her work is done in a dark room with a microscope. A few years ago, Williams decided to reignite her childhood love for nature. After moving from an apartment to a house in 2019, she found herself with enough outdoor space to make a micro flower farm. Now, Williams’ goal is to grow flowers that you can’t find in grocery stores and to teach customers how they can grow beautiful buds in their own backyards. You can find Mist & Mallow at Local Pop-Up markets, but get there early—Williams usually sells out quickly. She also sells to local florists and offers specialty bouquets for holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Find her on Instagram at @mistandmallow.

Outside Stimuli

This downtown plant shop is all about sustainability. Owner James Curtis repurposes old bottles and containers to hold plants in his shop. The recycled plastic vessels ensure healthy soil and proper irrigation for the plants while reducing waste. Along with eco-friendly planters, Outside Stimuli offers handmade wooden planters with one-of-a-kind painted designs. The plant shop is at 207 Florida St. Find him on Instagram at @outsidestimuli.

What are the best local places to buy plants?

Readers nominated these shops in this brand-new Best of 225 Award category for 2022:

• Clegg’s Nursery

• Louisiana Nursery

• Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

• Billy Heroman’s

• Red Onion

• D’s Garden Center

• Garden Goons Pop-Up

This article was originally published in the August 2022 issue of 225 magazine.