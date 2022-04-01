×
How to make your home friendlier to the environment

  • By Brooke Smith

You don’t have to switch up everything in your life to have a more sustainable home. There are countless easy, tiny tweaks you can make at home that will be safer for the earth and your health.

Local brand Bee Pure Apiary’s eco-friendly beeswax food wraps

Small swaps with big effects

Some easy swaps to save money and energy:

Kitchen

SWAP Disposable bags WITH Glass jars and reusable containers

SWAP Plastic wrap WITH Eco-friendly food wraps

SWAP Plastic water bottles and paper cups WITH Reuseable cups or tumblers

SWAP Paper towels WITH Rags and cloths

SWAP Plastic straws WITH Metal, silicone or glass straws

SWAP Tea bags WITH Reusable strainer with loose tea leaves

Bathroom

SWAP Liquid soap bottles WITH Bar soap or refillable soap dispenser

SWAP Plastic shampoo bottles WITH Glass bottles with homemade products

SWAP Plastic toothbrush WITH Bamboo toothbrush

SWAP Cotton swabs WITH Organic biodegradable swabs

SWAP Disposable razors WITH Stainless steel razors

Laundry room

SWAP Hot water + dryer WITH Cool water and line-dry

SWAP Dryer sheets WITH Wool dryer balls

SWAP Small loads WITH Bigger loads

Save energy

  • Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs.
  • Sign up for your utility company’s reusable energy.
  • Try blackout curtains.
  • Use natural light instead of electric lights.
  • Open windows in cool weather instead of AC.
  • Preserve heat with draft excluders under your door.

Save water

  • Fill up several jugs weekly and label them for specific purposes (drinking water, plant water, etc.)
  • Take shorter showers. Five-minute showers use 5-15 fewer gallons of water than a full bathtub.
  • Turn off water while brushing your teeth or shaving.
  • Rinse vegetables in a bowl or sink full of clean water instead of washing under running water.
  • Use outdoor hoses and sprinklers only when necessary. Don’t keep the hose running while washing your car, and limit children’s playtime with sprinklers.

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


