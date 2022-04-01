How to make your home friendlier to the environment
- By Brooke Smith
You don’t have to switch up everything in your life to have a more sustainable home. There are countless easy, tiny tweaks you can make at home that will be safer for the earth and your health.
Small swaps with big effects
Some easy swaps to save money and energy:
Kitchen
SWAP Disposable bags WITH Glass jars and reusable containers
SWAP Plastic wrap WITH Eco-friendly food wraps
SWAP Plastic water bottles and paper cups WITH Reuseable cups or tumblers
SWAP Paper towels WITH Rags and cloths
SWAP Plastic straws WITH Metal, silicone or glass straws
SWAP Tea bags WITH Reusable strainer with loose tea leaves
Bathroom
SWAP Liquid soap bottles WITH Bar soap or refillable soap dispenser
SWAP Plastic shampoo bottles WITH Glass bottles with homemade products
SWAP Plastic toothbrush WITH Bamboo toothbrush
SWAP Cotton swabs WITH Organic biodegradable swabs
SWAP Disposable razors WITH Stainless steel razors
Laundry room
SWAP Hot water + dryer WITH Cool water and line-dry
SWAP Dryer sheets WITH Wool dryer balls
SWAP Small loads WITH Bigger loads
Save energy
- Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs.
- Sign up for your utility company’s reusable energy.
- Try blackout curtains.
- Use natural light instead of electric lights.
- Open windows in cool weather instead of AC.
- Preserve heat with draft excluders under your door.
Save water
- Fill up several jugs weekly and label them for specific purposes (drinking water, plant water, etc.)
- Take shorter showers. Five-minute showers use 5-15 fewer gallons of water than a full bathtub.
- Turn off water while brushing your teeth or shaving.
- Rinse vegetables in a bowl or sink full of clean water instead of washing under running water.
- Use outdoor hoses and sprinklers only when necessary. Don’t keep the hose running while washing your car, and limit children’s playtime with sprinklers.
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.