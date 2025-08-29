LSU Football is back, and so are game-day outfits

At LSU, football and all the festivities surrounding it are taken very seriously. So it only makes sense that gameday fashion would receive the same treatment. Most SEC schools abide by the unspoken rule to dress up for games, and Tiger fans are no exception. If our team is the best, the outfits worn should match the standard our players have set. Dominance on and off the field, if you will.

With help from local boutiques, and model Lilly Chastain, this year, tailgating attire is better than ever. Save your jersey and jean cut-offs for away games. It’s time for dresses, sets and even sequins to have their time under the lights of Tiger Stadium. Geaux Tigers!

Parade Grounded

Sea “Lula” embroidered top, $395, Aria

Sea “Lula” embroidered shorts, $325, Aria

“Beau Nylon sunglasses, $455, Krewe

Shatterproof cup, $30 for set of 10, Gourmet Girls

Smooth Operator

Butter yellow jacquard top, $325, August

Butter yellow jacquard wide-leg pant, $396, August

Leopard lattice sandals, $295, Edit by LBP

Boot Up

Staud “Mercer” dress, $595, Aria

Boots, Model’s own

Golden Girl

Ganni skirt, $445, Aria

Golden Goose “Journey” tank, $195, Aria

Ganni buckle ballerina flats, $475, Aria

Matthew Bruch cardigan, $395, Aria

Ganni “Bou” bag, $475, Aria

Hold That Tiger

Sequin mini skirt, $330, Edit By LBP

COG tube top, $195, Edit by LBP

Tiger ears, $14, Barnes & Noble

Frozen margarita, $8, The Chimes