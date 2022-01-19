LSU basketball apparel in high demand at local retailers thanks to teams’ success

A winning season for an LSU sports team usually spells a winning season for Tigers apparel retailers, and this year, basketball season has taken the spotlight.

With both the men’s and women’s teams finding success on the court—the men’s team currently 15-2 and ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and the women’s 17-2 and ranked No. 11—retailers have seen an influx of customers buying basketball apparel.

Customers have shown an increased interest in basketball-related merchandise since Will Wade became men’s basketball coach in 2017, but the intensity has spiked this season, says Patrick Wilkerson, owner of Bengals and Bandits.