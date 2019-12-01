A local interior designer’s chic holiday decor line is outfitting homes across the country

Colleen Waguespack wasn’t satisfied with the holiday decor on the market. The local interior designer was asked to decorate a client’s home for the holidays and just didn’t think the traditional red and green theme would fit.

“I thought: Someone should design fashionable Christmas decor that complements elegant homes,” Waguespack recalls.

So in 2015, she began doing just that. She launched her own holiday decor line, Fig & Dove. She sells high-end items like silk holiday stockings, luxe Christmas tree skirts, acrylic ornaments, accent pillows and rosemary wreaths. For her seasonal collections, she collaborates with artisans across the country and curates handcrafted holiday items capable of accenting both modern and traditional style homes.

“I try to create things you can keep out at your house year-round,” says Waguespack, the company’s owner and creative director.

Fig & Dove isn’t your average holiday brand. Instead of those traditional festive hues, the line features pieces in shades of cream, emerald, gray, metallic and mint. The decor is elegant and sophisticated.

A customer favorite is the acrylic stocking hanger. The mod acrylic block is anchored by a curvy metal hook with a brass or nickel finish. Customers can purchase plain stockings or personalize them with embroidered monograms.

Fig & Dove items are sold in boutiques from Arizona to Connecticut. Wagusepack pays homage to her home state by collaborating with local artists for new, exclusive products. She’s worked with Louisiana creators like Alexa Pulizter, Freeman Handcrafted and Beatriz Ball on ice buckets, notecards, serveware and cutting boards.

Going into the company’s fifth Christmas season, Waguespack plans to offer more timeless home decor and collectible holiday pieces.

“The difference between us and a lot of retail stores is that we keep the exact same basic collections every year, and then we add fresh new items that coordinate with what you already bought,” Wagusepack says. “When we add more current items, they always work with what we already sell. We want to make sure Fig & Dove is a collection you can reuse and add on to every year.”

SHOP FIG & DOVE

Locals can shop Fig & Dove decor in stores at D’s Garden Center and The Queen Bee or at figanddove.com.

This article was originally published in the December 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.