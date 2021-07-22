Local influencer Maria Grace Delima shares her 10-step beauty regimen

From the first glance at Maria Grace Delima, there’s no doubt she takes care of herself. Her designer and vintage outfits are luxurious and elegant. Her shiny, rich and lively dark brown hair drapes down her back. Her accessories are timeless and minimal.
Delima, originally from Indonesia, moved to Baton Rouge for her husband’s career in April 2018. Though the Baton Rouge content creator and entrepreneur likes to switch up her style and try new things, there’s one part of her outfit she will always hold to a higher standard: her skin.
She has been learning about her skin since she was a teenager. In high school, she battled acne. She started seeing a dermatologist and studying what her skin needed. As she grew older, her love for healthy, glowing skin grew with her.
In 2017, the 29-year-old started her blog, XMariaGrace. She wrote about travel, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She is almost always working. Her days consist of photographing new social media content, unboxing deliveries for brand partnerships, educating others about Indonesian and global social issues, and managing her online vintage and designer clothing business, Tresoux.
There’s never a dull day in her schedule. That is part of the reason why she makes time for self care. Delima doesn’t begin or end her day without treating her skin to some TLC. 225 sat down with the beauty guru to learn more about her skin care routine. Turn the page to see what she shared with us.
Morning routine
My skin gets dehydrated, so to keep it hydrated I use multiple layers of moisturizing skin care products. I follow a 10-step Korean-style skin care routine. As soon as I wake up, I brush my teeth and do my skin care regimen right away. First, I use a light toner. Then, a facial wash followed by a more hydrating toner to make my pores appear smaller. Next, I use hyaluronic acid, which acts as an essence. Then, I apply eye cream to wake my face up and not have puffy eyes. Finally, I wrap up my routine with face moisturizer, facial oil, sunscreen and a lip balm.
Evening routine
After I get out of the shower, I start doing my evening routine. It is similar to my morning one, but with a few different products. Both routines take me about 10-15 minutes each. For nightime, I use a cleansing balm and salicylic acid gentle cleanser to remove
any makeup or dirt from the day. Then, I use a toner, essence and serum. After, I apply an eye serum around my eyes, an acne cream (only when I have breakouts), a moisturizer, facial oil and lip mask.
Makeup
I love makeup. It boosts your confidence. But I don’t like wearing heavy makeup—only for special occasions. I like using minimal beauty products like Glossier’s Cloud Paint instead of blush, Chanel Les Beiges Water for foundation, and Merit’s Day Glow Highlighting Balm instead of compact highlighter.
Hair
I always air dry my hair. I don’t often use blow dryers and try to treat my hair minimally. Brands I like to use include Gisou and Ouai.
Self-care philosophy
Self-care teaches me about who I am, makes me appreciate myself more and shows me my highest self.