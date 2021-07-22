Local influencer Maria Grace Delima shares her 10-step beauty regimen

In 2017, the 29-year-old started her blog, XMariaGrace. She wrote about travel, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She is almost always working. Her days consist of photographing new social media content, unboxing deliveries for brand partnerships, educating others about Indonesian and global social issues, and managing her online vintage and designer clothing business, Tresoux.

There’s never a dull day in her schedule. That is part of the reason why she makes time for self care. Delima doesn’t begin or end her day without treating her skin to some TLC. 225 sat down with the beauty guru to learn more about her skin care routine. Turn the page to see what she shared with us.

Morning routine

My skin gets dehydrated, so to keep it hydrated I use multiple layers of moisturizing skin care products. I follow a 10-step Korean-style skin care routine. As soon as I wake up, I brush my teeth and do my skin care regimen right away. First, I use a light toner. Then, a facial wash followed by a more hydrating toner to make my pores appear smaller. Next, I use hyaluronic acid, which acts as an essence. Then, I apply eye cream to wake my face up and not have puffy eyes. Finally, I wrap up my routine with face moisturizer, facial oil, sunscreen and a lip balm.

Evening routine

After I get out of the shower, I start doing my evening routine. It is similar to my morning one, but with a few different products. Both routines take me about 10-15 minutes each. For nightime, I use a cleansing balm and salicylic acid gentle cleanser to remove

any makeup or dirt from the day. Then, I use a toner, essence and serum. After, I apply an eye serum around my eyes, an acne cream (only when I have breakouts), a moisturizer, facial oil and lip mask.

Makeup

I love makeup. It boosts your confidence. But I don’t like wearing heavy makeup—only for special occasions. I like using minimal beauty products like Glossier’s Cloud Paint instead of blush, Chanel Les Beiges Water for foundation, and Merit’s Day Glow Highlighting Balm instead of compact highlighter.

Hair

I always air dry my hair. I don’t often use blow dryers and try to treat my hair minimally. Brands I like to use include Gisou and Ouai.

Self-care philosophy

Self-care teaches me about who I am, makes me appreciate myself more and shows me my highest self.

On the shelf

• La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $235. cremedelamer.com

• La Mer The Renewal Oil, $250. cremedelamer.com

• Glossier Cloud Paint, $18. glossier.com

• Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum, $150. chanel.com

• Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint, $65. chanel.com

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.