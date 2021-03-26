Local clothing stylist and designer Tiffany Hill shares her skin care advice

Hill wears many hats. She has modeled clothing for local stores like Time Warp and The Hope Shop, offers wardrobe styling for fashion and creative photo shoots, and designs clothing and swimwear in her downtime. On Instagram, she shares high fashion-style photos and videos of her thoughtfully curated outfits and aesthetically pleasing skin care and makeup routines. From honey face masks to eyebrow lamination, 225 talked with Hill to find out about her go-to products and beauty regimen.

Skin care philosophy

For me, it’s about embracing what you already have. Beauty starts from the inside first and translates to the outside. In 2015, my menstrual cycle changed, and the pain intensified. So I started targeting more clean beauty products. My typical lineup of products includes a cleanser, toner, essence, serum, moisturizer and sunscreen in the day time. I use products from the thinnest consistency to the thickest.

Morning routine

In the morning, I tend to not cleanse my skin with soap but instead rinse it with water. I pat dry my face, then I always put on a thin layer of raw manuka honey by Activist (which helps with breakouts). I leave it on for at least 30 minutes, wash it off, spray on some toner (I like a brand called PurpL & Prosper), put on moisturizer and seal it all with Black Girl Sunscreen. I especially like that sunscreen because it doesn’t make you look chalky.

Evening routine

I cleanse my face with black charcoal soap by Paris Williams Collections. It has grapefruit in it and is good for my combination skin. Then, for a toner, I spritz rosewater or PurpL & Prosper Healing Crystal toner, which is a Black-owned business and has positive affirmations on each bottle. I follow that with Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence, a Korean brand. Then, I use Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, which gives me a glowy and poreless look. Lastly, I use Cosmetic Lad moisturizer by Lush. It’s light, so I apply it more in the spring and summer months. In the winter, I’ll use pure unrefined shea butter by Alaffia, a fair trade company in West Africa.

Makeup

I struggle finding clean foundations with diverse shade ranges. I use Nars because it’s lightweight. For blush, I tap Glossier Cloud Paint onto my cheekbones. I use Milk Makeup Kush Mascara for my eyes and Glossier Brow Flick on my brows. For lips, I’ll usually wear Glossier’s Balm Dotcom in coconut or Summer Fridays’ lip butter, which is vegan.

Self-care schedule

Every four weeks, I go to get professional facials to improve the appearance of my skin and hyperpigmentation. I’ve done dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, a Vitamin C chemical peel and an oxygen facial. I got brow lamination done for the first time in Los Angeles, and now I get it done at Neeta’s Lash & Beauty Spa [in Baton Rouge]. It’s like a perm for your eyebrows. It gives you a runway brow look. It straightens your eyebrow hairs and elongates them to make them look more full. It lasts about four weeks.

On the shelf

Some of Hill’s favorite skincare and beauty products

SKIN CARE

Purpl & Prosper Toner, $19. purplandprosper.com

Activist Raw Manuka Honey, $45. activistmanuka.com

Paris Williams Collections Activated Charcoal and Grapefruit Soap, $9.

pwcollections.com

Black Girl Sunscreen, $19. blackgirlsunscreen.com

Heritage Store Rosewater, $10. ulta.com

Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence, $25. ulta.com

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, $39. peachandlily.com

MAKEUP

Milk Makeup Kush Mascara, $24. milkmakeup.com

Glossier Cloud Paint, $18. glossier.com

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, $49. narscosmetics.com

Glossier Brow Flick, $18. glossier.com

Summer Fridays lip butter balm, $22. summerfridays.com

This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.