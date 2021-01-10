Local clay artist Ghada Henagan creates meaningful and functional pottery

Though her design inspiration is personal, Henagan says her pieces are not only about her.

“I hope that people will connect to my work with their own stories or memories,” she says.

The local clay artist handmakes mugs, vases, jars, plate sets, water dishes, fruit bowls, serving dishes and ornaments.

Instead of using a pottery wheel, she sculpts her pottery by hand at her dining room table. She likes the slower pace of hand building and the freedom to add texture and designs on the slab of clay before forming it.

Each piece is complete with a delicate hand-etched or stamped design, watercolor-like transparent glaze colors and a homey flair.

“I’m in love with what I do, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Henagan says.

Before she became a full-time clay artist, Henagan worked in the accounting department of a hospital in Lebanon. Her sister, a nun, knew she was passionate about art. She told Henagan to leave her job and create religious ceramics.

She started by creating clay crosses, candle holders and decorative tiles. It wasn’t until she moved to the United States that she learned about the large world of functional pottery. Now, she sells her work at Mid City Makers Market, Baton Rouge Arts Market and on her website.

“I hope that people find something in my shop to give them joy,” Henagan says. “If it adds a little bit of joy to their life, that’s enough for me.” ghadahenaganceramics.com

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.