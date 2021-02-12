×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Local brand Stuff and Co. makes funky tufted mirrors and art pieces

Denham Springs artist Grace Holden creates pieces that are bright, colorful, fuzzy—and a little whacky.

Through her business Stuff and Co., she makes bold, textured, pop-off-the-wall mirrors, wall decor, stylish pillows and nontraditional rugs. Some of her creations look as if a ’70s rug and a crayon box had a baby. Her modern art shop on Etsy includes a grass-green tufted snake-shaped wall hanging and poofy smiley and frown faces made from yarn. A triangular tufted mirror blends a black-and-white yarn pattern with bright bursts of colored yarn in circular formations.

“I want to add a little bit of weirdness to your wall,” Holden says.

After experimenting with her tufting gun for a few months, Holden started Stuff and Co. during the summer of 2020. She handmakes her creations in her home studio by tufting, quilting and sewing novelty fabrics and eco-conscious yarn made from reused textile waste.

Read more about Holden and her work in a story from the February 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Spanish Town reverse parade and more ideas for Valentine's Day weekend in Baton Rouge
NEXT ARTICLE
14 creative ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Latest Stories