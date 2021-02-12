Local brand Stuff and Co. makes funky tufted mirrors and art pieces

Denham Springs artist Grace Holden creates pieces that are bright, colorful, fuzzy—and a little whacky.

Through her business Stuff and Co., she makes bold, textured, pop-off-the-wall mirrors, wall decor, stylish pillows and nontraditional rugs. Some of her creations look as if a ’70s rug and a crayon box had a baby. Her modern art shop on Etsy includes a grass-green tufted snake-shaped wall hanging and poofy smiley and frown faces made from yarn. A triangular tufted mirror blends a black-and-white yarn pattern with bright bursts of colored yarn in circular formations.

“I want to add a little bit of weirdness to your wall,” Holden says.