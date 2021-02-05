×
Local brand Krafty Kravingz creates T-shirts and accessories with women’s empowerment messages

When LaKenda Johnson-Rogers started Krafty Kravingz in the spring of 2019, it was a passion project. Now with more than 2,000 followers on Instagram, her online shop has grown, as has its message.

When looking through the many items Johnson-Rogers offers through Krafty Kravingz, the mom-centered, faith-based and female empowerment themes are obvious. Shirts with slogans like “Mom of the Year,” Girls Inspire Girls” and “Carpool Mom” are decorated in bold fonts on the fronts of colorful, trendy T-shirts, and there are stylish tees for her favorite local sports teams like the Southern University Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

For Johnson-Rogers, the motivational messages inscribed on the clothing are personal. The words come from her own experiences with motherhood, and specifically as a working mother.

Read on for more of the Krafty Kravingz story, which originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


