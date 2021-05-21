Local boutiques now blend e-commerce with bricks-and-mortar, thanks to pandemic

In a more socially distant world, Baton Rouge retailers are utilizing e-commerce to sell their goods to the masses, while also managing their permanent locations.

Joshua Holder, owner of Time Warp Boutique, uploads photos of the store’s vintage finds on websites like Etsy, eBay and Instagram to expand revenues beyond his Government Street storefront.

The rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon, which is scheduled to open a fulfillment center in Baton Rouge in 2022, makes having an online presence as a local retailer even more important. As a business owner, splitting time between a permanent store and online retail makes for difficult decisions about where to direct investment dollars.