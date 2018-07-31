This local artist wants you to add sassy slogans to your wall

When most people think of traditional embroidery, they picture flowers, birds and pretty patterns. It’s not everyday you see expressions like “don’t tell me what to do” cross-stitched onto a wall hanging.

For Meghan Daniel, this is just one of the playful yet empowering phrases she features on her Crybaby Stitch products.

Daniel was pregnant with her daughter when she first took an online embroidery class in 2014. Since she can remember, she always had an appreciation for learning new skills, and cross-stitching became a peaceful pastime during her pregnancy.

Fast forward to today, and her daughter, Alice, is now 3—and cross-stitching has gone from a hobby to a business.

Daniel initially used the skills she learned on YouTube and Skillshare courses to make embroidered hoops as gifts for friends and family. Next thing she knew, she was receiving requests for custom orders from her home office in Capitol Heights.

“My initial thought was, ‘Oh, wait—people actually think this is cool?” Daniel, 27, remembers. “I’ve always had grandma tendencies: early bedtime, cats, crafts. But I was thrilled to see people were into it.”

By May 2017, the New Orleans native had created an Etsy shop and started selling her work at the Mid City Makers Market. She now offers handstitched hats, hoops and custom clothing and accessories.

Her embroidery hoops display friendly reminders like, “PKW (phone, keys, wallet), “you can rely on me, honey,” “take your birth control,” and “this does not define you.”

Her best-seller features the popular phrase, “stay sexy, don’t get murdered” from the comedy podcast, My Favorite Murder.

Daniel handstitches everyday. She uses the daytime for patternmaking and the evening for sewing. While her daughter sleeps, Daniel plops into her comfy living room chair and sews for hours while watching Netflix.

And now, she’s teaching others to do it, too. Daniel hosted her first embroidery workshop this spring. At the event, 10 guests gathered at Baton Rouge Succulent Company to stitch a beginner’s level cactus-themed design. Daniel provided guests with an embroidery hoop, needles, thread, snacks and wine.

Participants began with presketched designs on their hoops. Using four basic stitches, Daniel guided them through completing their own handstitched design.

As Crybaby Stitch grows, Daniel plans to offer more workshops and private parties.

She’ll also keep running her Etsy shop and store on her official Crybaby Stitch website. She plans to offer new items, including embroidered denim tote bags, blankets and framed pieces. This month, she will start selling plant-themed embroidered hoops at Baton Rouge Succulent Company.

Daniel’s ultimate goal is to get a vintage style cross-stitch machine. It will give her more freedom to create larger pieces like pillows and window and shower curtains.

Until then, though, she will continue creating funny, inspiring and relatable wall decor for her online shop and pop-up events.

“If you have something on your wall that says ‘you deserve good things,’” she says, “then maybe you’ll believe it.” crybabycrossstitch.com

This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.