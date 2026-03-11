Where to shop for last-minute St. Patrick’s Day outfits

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but the celebrations won’t wait until then. With events across Baton Rouge leading up to the holiday—from the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade to small gatherings around town—now is the time to make sure you’re prepared with the perfect outfit.

Even though the holiday and its festivities are coming up quickly, there’s still plenty of time to avoid any unwanted pinches by shopping at these local shops stocked with lucky looks.

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4221 Perkins Rd.

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Stepping into Wanderlust By Abby transports you straight to the land at the end of the rainbow, with racks filled with sequined tops and clover-decorated rompers. Name an accessory and chances are they have it, from conductor hats to sequined jerseys and even claw clips. The boutique also stocks the Queen of Sparkles line, known for its bold pieces for the not-so-subtle celebrator. For those hosting St. Patrick’s Day gatherings, the boutique carries party essentials like themed napkins, cups and confetti.

7474 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 305

10000 Perkins Rowe

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Frock Candy delivers for every special occasion, reminding us that there’s no holiday too small to celebrate. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception; the shop has earrings, shoes and other pieces in all shades of green. Frock Candy’s selection of trucker hats and statement earrings by Taylor Shaye Designs makes for great finishing touches to any outfit.

3064 Perkins Rd.

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Bella Bella offers a wide range of green hues, from hunter and forest to mint and olive. The boutique mixes fun and versatility with options that work for both laid-back celebrations and more dressed-up parade looks. Shoppers can find casual sequined tees as well as coordinating sets. Bella Bella also carries a few children’s options, making it easy to dress your little leprechauns in style.

3535 Perkins Rd.

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For shoppers looking for a more elevated look, stop by Vertage. This boutique caters to the fashion-forward St. Paddy’s reveler, offering a selection of green outfits that still feel festive. With spring around the corner, Vertage is rolling out fresh colorways, including sets, shorts and dresses that would stand out at any celebration, while remaining wearable all season long.

18303 Perkins Rd. E., Ste. 112

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Anyone who thinks t-shirts are boring hasn’t visited Virgo boutique. From a wide selection of colorful and fun graphic tees, Virgo makes it easy to throw together a spirited outfit with minimal effort. The boutique also has a wide selection of statement earrings, from sparkling clovers to bright rainbows, adding the perfect amount of fun to an outfit.

8366 Jefferson Hwy.

Guys, gals and little ones can find their St. Paddy’s Day fits at Perlis, which has a large collection of green garments. Find sage-colored crawfish polos, Queen of Sparkles items and so much more inside this store, so the whole family can be pinch-proof.

7665 Jefferson Hwy.

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This men’s shop has a green display in-store for those looking for something to wear this St. Patrick’s Day, from stripped quarter-zip pullovers to breezy polos decorated with tiny clovers.