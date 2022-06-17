A last-minute gift guide for shopping local this Father’s Day

Beers and merch from Tin Roof Brewing Company

If your dad is big on brews, stop in at Tin Roof Brewing Company to find a specialty six pack of the freshest beer canned right here in Baton Rouge. Is your dad already a big fan of Tin Roof beer? Get him some merch. From hats and T-shirts to pint glasses and can coolers, you’re sure to find just the thing to pair with a pack.

A card from The Keeping Room

Sometimes, our words are worth more than any gift. Say what you feel with a beautiful card from this stationery store. If you’re not the best with words, let the cards do the talking. Whether you want a sentimental gift or need a card to complete your present, pick up one from The Keeping Room.

Collectible goods from Cards & Culture

For the hip dad who loves gifts that are one-of-a-kind, head to this Perkins Rowe shop. Co-owned by a MLB pitcher Anthony Ranaudo, this is a one-stop-shop for unique sports cards, memorabilia, streetwear, art and more.

Tiger gear from Bengals and Bandits

If you’ve got a guy who loves the LSU Tigers, pick up something from Bengals and Bandits to make his day. In this store, you’ll find licensed products like Nike polos and jerseys along with all the hats and hoodies. In addition to official LSU merchandise, you can find original designs that you won’t see in any other sports shop. Get some apparel to make sure your dad is the best dressed at the next tailgate.

Spices and rubs from Red Stick Spice and grill gear from BBQ Guys

Dads are known to be kings of the grill, so why not get them some spices, rubs, sauces and kitchen tools to help them hone their craft? From specialty spice blends to original sauces and oils, Red Stick Spice is a pit master’s heaven. You can also get some local products at this store, like items from the Jay D’s barbecue line by Jay Ducote. While you’re at it, upgrade his grilling gear with some goodies from BBQ Guys. You can’t go wrong.

A new ‘fit from a menswear shop

Pick up Dad some new sneakers from Sneaker Politics; boots or dress shoes from Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers; or grab him a polo shirt or a game-day tee from a shop like Perlis Clothing or Carriages Fine Clothier.



Beard products and socks from Local Leaf Gallery

Located on Caddo Street, this new gift store features products from a ton of Louisiana-based businesses. With a growing section of men’s gifts, this is the perfect place to check if you’re just not sure what to get. Shop beard care products, tumblers, fun dress socks and more. Head to Local Leaf Gallery to support local businesses while shopping for this special day.

Notebooks or other local goods from Local Supply

Whatever gift you’re looking to get for Father’s Day, Local Supply probably has it. Pick up a record for the music fan, a comb for the bearded guy in your life, or purchase a leather notebook that would look great on any desk. Local Supply also has a great selection of cards that will compliment whatever you decide on.

Records from vinyl stores around town

Somehow dads always have a good taste in music. If your pop is into the old school way of listening, why not pick up a few vinyl records? Baton Rouge has no shortage of record stores, but we recommend thumbing through the collections at Capital City Records, The Exchange or the Good Earth Records’ section at Local Supply.

A novel from Red Stick Reads

Fathers have a lot of knowledge. Strengthen this knowledge with a new book from Red Stick Reads. If you’re looking for a fiction thriller or an informative biography, you can find it all in this tiny book shop. Browse the stacks and pick up your dad’s next coffee table read.

