Kiki closing Baton Rouge boutique after 15 years

Kiki, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, is closing its Studio Park location after almost 15 years.
The last day of business for the local store will be June 18, according to Kiki’s social media accounts. The shop is selling its inventory at up to 70% off. Kiki will continue to sell online, and the Lafayette location will remain open.
Kiki first opened in Lafayette in 2003, selling handbags, jewelry, fragrances, and home accessories from a small corner of another, larger boutique. Owner Kiki Frayard opened a brick-and-mortar shop in 2006 and then brought the concept to Baton Rouge the following year. Frayard moved the Baton Rouge location to Studio Park in 2017, doubling the store’s footprint at the time.