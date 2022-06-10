×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Kiki closing Baton Rouge boutique after 15 years

  • By Business Report Staff

Kiki, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, is closing its Studio Park location after almost 15 years.

The last day of business for the local store will be June 18, according to Kiki’s social media accounts. The shop is selling its inventory at up to 70% off. Kiki will continue to sell online, and the Lafayette location will remain open.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki (@shopkiki)


Kiki first opened in Lafayette in 2003, selling handbags, jewelry, fragrances, and home accessories from a small corner of another, larger boutique. Owner Kiki Frayard opened a brick-and-mortar shop in 2006 and then brought the concept to Baton Rouge the following year. Frayard moved the Baton Rouge location to Studio Park in 2017, doubling the store’s footprint at the time.

This story originally appeared in a June 8 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
A Mid City shop is stocked floor to ceiling with local wares
NEXT ARTICLE
Looking for a unique gym experience? Where to get top-level personal training with upscale amenities [Sponsored]

Latest Stories