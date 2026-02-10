Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Swan song: Décor, jewelry and more inspired by the most elegant bird of them all

By
Sally Grace Cagle
-

As Architectural Digest recently reported, swan décor is returning in full force. “Swans are gliding back into the design conversation–appearing on tabletops, in lighting and in homes with fresh elegance,” the publication writes on Instagram. “From Dita Von Teese’s vintage trio to modern sculptural forms, the trend proves that feathers will always have flair.”

With the swan also being a symbol of love, romance and fidelity, because they often mate for life, this month is an ideal time to try out the trend. Find accessories for your home and closet below. Hover over the items to get all the details. 

This story was originally published by inRegister on Feb. 5. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

