Swan song: Décor, jewelry and more inspired by the most elegant bird of them all

As Architectural Digest recently reported, swan décor is returning in full force. “Swans are gliding back into the design conversation–appearing on tabletops, in lighting and in homes with fresh elegance,” the publication writes on Instagram. “From Dita Von Teese’s vintage trio to modern sculptural forms, the trend proves that feathers will always have flair.”

With the swan also being a symbol of love, romance and fidelity, because they often mate for life, this month is an ideal time to try out the trend. Find accessories for your home and closet below. Hover over the items to get all the details.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Feb. 5.