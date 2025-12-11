Show 225 how you deck your halls

New year, new us. 2026 is on its way, and we have a few surprises up our sleeves, or should we say, inside our covers.

Our January issue brings not one but two new sections to our local readers: Home, a department dedicated to delightfully decorated spaces; and Thrive, a section soon to be brimming with informative pieces about health for mind, body and spirit.

While our team has a laundry list of story ideas, we wanted to give our readers a chance to submit their abodes for a chance to be featured in the pages of one of our latest departments. Right now, we’re on the hunt for Baton Rouge-area homes decked for the holidays to potentially feature in future issues. Show us your rooms filled with tinsel trees, gingerbread villages and winter wonderlands, and all the interesting family stories behind them.

Click this link to fill out a form with all the details about your space. And don’t forget to submit pics!