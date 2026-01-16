Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Local finds fit for Mardi Gras royalty

By
Sally Grace Cagle
-

Every Mardi Gras season in Louisiana, the many krewes across our great state crown their kings, queens, maids and more. Embody the royal essence of this special time of year with the pieces below, perfect for the festivities that officially kick off this weekend. From home décor to decadent jewelry, everyone can feel like a royal in their own right.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Jan. 12. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.

Sally Grace Cagle
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company