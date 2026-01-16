Local finds fit for Mardi Gras royalty

Every Mardi Gras season in Louisiana, the many krewes across our great state crown their kings, queens, maids and more. Embody the royal essence of this special time of year with the pieces below, perfect for the festivities that officially kick off this weekend. From home décor to decadent jewelry, everyone can feel like a royal in their own right.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Jan. 12. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.