Government Street just got more glamorous with a new showroom and retail shop by TIEK BYDAY

For local interiors and architecture firm TIEK BYDAY, not just any retail shop would do. Since purchasing a Government Street building in 2020, Bridget and Cindy Tiek, the mother-daughter duo who make up two-thirds of TIEK BYDAY, along with architect Hance Day Hughes, say they have spent the past five years thoughtfully developing the interiors and overall concept of their recently opened retail space, Reserved.

“We’re designers first,” Bridget says, explaining that everything within the showroom comes from real-world use and real projects, rather than trend forecasting or mass merchandising. “Because we practice architecture and interior design in-house, we understand proportion, construction, longevity and how pieces perform over time. The retail aspect is an extension of what we already practice. That integration is what makes Reserved feel more intentional than a typical design store.”

Offering a curated selection of furniture, lighting, textiles, accessories, vintage pieces and fine art, all styled in true TIEK BYDAY fashion, the space is about much more than just shopping.

“Beyond product, it offers access,” Bridget says. “Access to our design perspective, to education, to events and to guidance. Whether someone is purchasing a single piece, refreshing a room, or beginning a full design project, the space is meant to support them at whatever level they’re engaging.”

The team says the most exciting part of opening an in-person space is creating a place for community, allowing them to host events, collaborate with other designers and vendors, and engage with other design enthusiasts. Also new this year, the firm is rolling out two membership opportunities to connect with locals even further. The first, Reserved Exchange, is a trade-only membership centered around education and networking. The second, Reserved Concierge, is a lifestyle membership for shoppers who want to engage with TIEK BYDAY without being full-service clients, offering consultations, store discounts and exclusive events.

The showroom is located at 3718 Government St., and is open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected], and learn more about the firm at tiekbyday.com.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Feb. 3.