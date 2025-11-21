Five easy ways to elevate holiday hosting at home

By now, seasoned and first-time hostesses alike have sent out invitations for their Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas fêtes. Now, it’s time to finalize plans for menus, tablescapes and the all-important flow of the gathering.

Morgan Shirley, who co-owns Cypress Tents and Events with her husband William, offers these tips for elevating any at-home gathering this holiday season.

Focus on a few details.

“Don’t try to do everything at once,” Morgan advises. Pick a few details, like a beautiful table setting, layered lighting and a curated menu to focus your energy on and let the rest fall into place. Specialty linens, upgraded flatware and a cohesive set of chairs will go a long way. “These touches add polish without overwhelming the host,” she says. “And most importantly, remember that your guests are there to be with you—a warm, inviting atmosphere matters far more than perfection.

See the light.

Let there be light—layered lighting, that is. Adding lamps, bistro lights or warm candlelight makes any space feel more welcoming. “A pair of lamps on a dining table or bar, for example, instantly adds warmth and intimacy, creating an elevated yet inviting atmosphere without feeling overdone,” Morgan says. Cordless lamps and flameless candles make for worry-free hosting and decorating, she notes.

Show off.

Let your personality and traditions shine through your décor choices. Pairing your heirloom china with rentals like colorful chargers, specialty tabletop centerpieces and upgraded flatware is an easy way to showcase your personal style without making a significant investment. Mix textures, patterns and colors to add depth and personality to your tablescape, Morgan adds.

For those just starting to host who are looking to add a pop of personality, Morgan suggests pairing neutral linens with patterned napkins or statement chargers. And for those considering investing in pieces to use time and time again, monogrammed napkins are a timeless touch that will elevate any at-home event, Morgan notes.

Set the bar.

As guests arrive, it’s customary to greet them warmly and then guide them to the beverages. Designating a bar space for guests to craft their own cocktails or uncork the next bottle is a crucial aspect in the overall flow of a space and event. “Even for smaller groups, people love having a defined bar area that feels designated, not makeshift,” Morgan says. Some homes have built-in spaces or easily transformable areas that can be used to create a bar space. For those who don’t, consider adding a side table or two or renting a mobile bar for the day.

Go with the flow.

Creating an open-flow event will put guests at ease and prevent crowding in one area, allowing for better conversation and a more relaxed atmosphere. Combine chairs, garden stools, side tables and lamps to create cozy spots for guests to sit back and enjoy their time together away from the formal dining table.

Tents encourage guests to carry the party outdoors by ensuring their comfort with shade, fans or heaters, depending on the weather. For large outdoor spaces, a stage front can be repurposed as a barrier to guide guests around the area visually.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Oct. 8.