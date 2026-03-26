Citrus-hued finds for adding a little something sweet to your home

When life gives you lemons, use them to decorate your home. The motif is popping up in home décor across Baton Rouge, adding playfulness to tablescapes, cocktails, thank you notes and more. While the sour citrus is best known for its popularity during the summertime, it’s trending year-round in places like Louisiana.

Get inspiration for your next dinner party with this lemon-themed gathering.

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This story was originally published by inRegister on March 11. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.