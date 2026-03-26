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Citrus-hued finds for adding a little something sweet to your home

By
Sally Grace Cagle
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When life gives you lemons, use them to decorate your home. The motif is popping up in home décor across Baton Rouge, adding playfulness to tablescapes, cocktails, thank you notes and more. While the sour citrus is best known for its popularity during the summertime, it’s trending year-round in places like Louisiana.

Get inspiration for your next dinner party with this lemon-themed gathering.

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This story was originally published by inRegister on March 11. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.

Sally Grace Cagle
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

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