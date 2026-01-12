An interior designer shares insight on the 2026 Color of the Year and what it means for the trend cycle

It can be tough keeping up with the many colors, patterns and prints that are popular in design, but one way we can stay up to date is through trend forecasting. The trendsight team at Sherwin-Williams has chosen “Universal Khaki” as the 2026 Color of the Year, marking a welcome shift in the design world.

While we’ve seen a rise in bold interiors and bright hues in homes, even color lovers can understand why the neutral shade was chosen.

“This selection is an indication that the public is fatigued with trend cycles that have the lifespan of a falling star,” says local interior designer Rachel Cannon. “The constant barrage of inspiration on social media makes it difficult to know where you land on the design style spectrum. You fall in love with one aesthetic, only to find you’ve fallen in love with its total opposite in the next post, faster than you can choose a paint swatch from the sample counter.”

But this color choice marks a change in the lightning-fast trend cycle. “Sherwin-Williams choosing this unassuming neutral is them giving us all permission to stop keeping up with every new fad, the same way you might approach a capsule wardrobe,” she says. “This is a color that layers well, doesn’t demand too much attention, and can let the stand-out stars shine, offering the same versatility in our homes that we find in a well-cut, timeless blazer or a neutral bag that just works with everything we own. The relationship between fashion and interiors can’t be overlooked when a powerhouse like Sherwin-Williams takes a swing like this.”

Whether you prefer a bold color palette or neutral hues, we can all agree that the fewer trends to keep up with, the better.

