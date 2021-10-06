Inside Myla Boutique, a new shop on Perkins Road

Inside the pink walls, Myla Boutique carries a wide variety of clothes for all ages. Jones says she wanted to open a store where she could shop along with her two daughters. The store’s name is a nod to her daughters, too. Myla is a combination of their names: Mya and Lana. Jones involved her two daughters in deciding what items would grace the racks and shelves of her boutique.

“I chose stuff for me, and my 22-year-old daughter chose a few pieces for her age group,” Jones says. “My 9-year-old even chose some clothes and toys, too. It’s a wide range. I wanted it to be a store where I could walk in and say, ‘I like this,’ and my daughters could do the same.”

Jones says her daughters help her cater to a larger audience. For example, Jones runs the Facebook account geared more toward her age group, while her college-age daughter is in charge of the Instagram account. The result is a shopping experience that is perfect for women and girls of all ages.

Though the store is only 500 square feet, Myla Boutique has a plethora of tops, bottoms and accessories. Jones says she did research by going to a lot of boutiques in the area. She wanted to see how they utilized space, what kind of music they played and how they displayed their products.

“It’s definitely a seasonal store,” Jones says. “I’ve bought from over 200 vendors to get a large variety. You can find something to wear to church or wear to a date night all in one store.”

In the few days since its opening, Jones says the shop has already felt like a great success. People visited who heard about the store opening, and others stopped by who just wanted to see what the pink building was like inside.

In the future, Jones says you can expect a rotation of different styles based on the season. Right now, she has plenty of Christmas and holiday pieces that will be released soon. A website is also in the works, but you can stay updated via Instagram or Facebook. Myla Boutique is at 4631 Perkins Road.

