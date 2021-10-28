×
Inside DNA Workshop’s award-winning office in Mid City

  • By Christina Leo

When architect Dyke Nelson decided to locate his firm to the heart of Mid City at the corner of Government and 14th streets, he did so with a purpose in mind.

Building his DNA Workshop from the skeleton of a worn-down 1920s warehouse would take some effort, sure. But the result—a transformation of the drab gray slab into an industrial-chic realm of natural light, green space and repurposed materials—managed to achieve a model of aesthetic vision alongside a mission toward sustainable building practices, both of which play a crucial role in the business the building represents.

In recognition of this achievement, the firm recently received the top honor at this year’s American Institute of Architects (AIA) Louisiana 2021 Design Awards, with judges calling the DNA Workshop “a master class in intelligent adaptive reuse, with elements working in concert to create a beautiful series of spaces.”

“We have a great team and we try not to take ourselves too seriously, but we work very hard to make our work meaningful on a number of levels for our clients that are not necessarily obvious in photos,” says Nelson.

And yet, a photo is worth a thousand words. Head over to inRegister to see a breakdown of all the design choices in the award-winning space.


