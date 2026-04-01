A local permanent makeup artist has launched her own brow serum

Baton Rouge permanent makeup artist Haylee Clark recently launched a permanent-makeup-safe eyebrow growth and repair serum, calling it FATBROW.

Clark always knew she wanted to create a product of her own. About two years ago, she turned to her audience for guidance, and an overwhelming majority asked specifically for a brow serum.

Although she’s been tattooing for over eight years, the product development world was completely new to Clark. She explains that her supporters made it a team effort.

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“This brand isn’t just me,” she says. “It’s like a community of people who are rooting for it to succeed. So that’s been a really cool part.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FATBROW™ (@fat_brow)

Clark says this product is notably different from the average brow and lash serum. Since her expertise is in artistry, she hired a cosmetic chemist to help with the product’s custom formula. With its peptides and botanical base, FATBROW won’t discolor or break down skin and permanent makeup.

“It’s sensitive and gentle on the skin,” Clark explains. “Before, there was never anything that I was able to refer my clients to or supply and carry for them.”

Clark notes that this product not only promotes hair growth, but it also prevents hair loss and greying. While results are typically seen within 8 to 12 weeks on average, she says she has seen results in as little as two weeks.

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“The overall appearance is going to be denser, bolder, healthier looking and even softer,” she said.

Clark plans to continue taking her audience’s input into account as the brand grows. While keeping potential future products brow-centered, she said customers can expect them to stay simple and niche.

To stay updated on FATBROW, follow the brand’s Instagram page.

This story was originally published by inRegister on March 30. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.