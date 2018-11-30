How to get your cubicle holiday ready

For most people, your office is like a second home. You spend half (if not most) of your time there, know all the secret hiding places for snacks and may even have a few items of clothing hanging around. With holiday season upon us, we thought of some easy ways to bring some holiday cheer into your workplace. Check out these finds from local shops for Christmas desk decor inspo.

Hover over the image below to see how you can get your cubicle into the Christmas spirit:

This article was originally published in the December 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.